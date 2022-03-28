Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRJ Visits Saikai City [Image 1 of 5]

    CNRJ Visits Saikai City

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/ Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, meets with Saikai City Mayor Yasuhiko Sugizawa at Saikai City Hall March 28, 2022. Lahti met with Sasebo City, Saikai City, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

