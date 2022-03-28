Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/ Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, receives a gift from Saikai City Mayor Yasuhiko Sugizawa at Saikai City Hall March 28, 2022. Lahti met with Sasebo City, Saikai City, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 03:38 Photo ID: 7115646 VIRIN: 220329-N-CA060-1039 Resolution: 4778x3413 Size: 1.33 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNRJ Visits Saikai City [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.