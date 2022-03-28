Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/ Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, is greeted by Saikai City Mayor Yasuhiko Sugizawa at Saikai City Hall March 28, 2022. Lahti met with Sasebo City, Saikai City, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 03:38
|Photo ID:
|7115643
|VIRIN:
|220329-N-CA060-1005
|Resolution:
|4502x3479
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNRJ Visits Saikai City [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT