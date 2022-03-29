Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam Veterans Honored in Honolulu [Image 6 of 6]

    Vietnam Veterans Honored in Honolulu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Bauer 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (March 29, 2022) Service members, veterans, distinguished guests, and spectators observe a 21-gun salute during the during the Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

    Vietnam Veterans
    Vietnam War
    Navy
    Mark Milley
    Samuel Paparo

