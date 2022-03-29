HONOLULU (March 29, 2022) Service members, veterans, distinguished guests, and spectators observe a 21-gun salute during the during the Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 22:55
|Photo ID:
|7114903
|VIRIN:
|220329-N-ER806-1604
|Resolution:
|6934x4628
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vietnam Veterans Honored in Honolulu [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
