HONOLULU (March 29, 2022) Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers remarks at the Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Service members, veterans, distinguished guests, and spectators gathered to honor over three million men and women who served and sacrificed during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 22:54
|Photo ID:
|7114901
|VIRIN:
|220329-N-ER806-1394
|Resolution:
|4630x3090
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vietnam Veterans Honored in Honolulu [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT