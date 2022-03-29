Vietnam Veterans Honored in Honolulu

HONOLULU (March 29, 2022) Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, left, Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, and retired General, U.S. Army, David Bramlett, attend the Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Service members, veterans, distinguished guests, and spectators gathered to honor over three million men and women who served and sacrificed during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

Date Taken: 03.29.2022
Location: HONOLULU, HI, US