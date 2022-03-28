PACIFIC OCEAN (March 28, 2022) Quartermaster 3rd Class James Stewart, a native of Hartford, Conn., assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), uses a telescopic alidade and sound-powered phone during sea and anchor operations aboard Essex, March 28, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 20:29 Photo ID: 7114871 VIRIN: 220328-N-UL813-1055 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 6.43 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by Member: 1708899, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.