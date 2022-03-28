PACIFIC OCEAN (March 28, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Corey Howard, a native of Tampa, Fla., assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), handles line during sea and anchor operations aboard Essex, March 28, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 20:29
|Photo ID:
|7114857
|VIRIN:
|220328-N-KF697-1040
|Resolution:
|1998x4028
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
