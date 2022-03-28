Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 28, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Corey Howard, a native of Tampa, Fla., assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), handles line during sea and anchor operations aboard Essex, March 28, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 20:29
    Photo ID: 7114857
    VIRIN: 220328-N-KF697-1040
    Resolution: 1998x4028
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

