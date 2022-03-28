Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Seaman Christina Himes 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 28, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman Timothy Baerwalde, a native of Fort Myers, Fla., assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), uses a sound-powered phone during sea and anchor operations aboard Essex, March 28, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by Member: 1708899, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

