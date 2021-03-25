Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civilians to Soldiers — Leadership Lawton goes inside basic training [Image 4 of 6]

    Civilians to Soldiers — Leadership Lawton goes inside basic training

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery drill sergeants were proud to show off their barracks to Leadership Lawton March 25. Drill sergeants gave the group a tour of the “starship” and showed them how to properly make a bunk.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 17:03
    Photo ID: 7114381
    VIRIN: 210325-D-FX991-486
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilians to Soldiers — Leadership Lawton goes inside basic training [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civilians to Soldiers — Leadership Lawton goes inside basic training
    Civilians to Soldiers — Leadership Lawton goes inside basic training
    Civilians to Soldiers — Leadership Lawton goes inside basic training
    Civilians to Soldiers — Leadership Lawton goes inside basic training
    Civilians to Soldiers — Leadership Lawton goes inside basic training
    Civilians to Soldiers — Leadership Lawton goes inside basic training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Civilians to Soldiers &mdash; Leadership Lawton goes inside basic training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army
    US Army Garrison
    Team Sill
    FCoE
    Fires Strong
    434th Artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT