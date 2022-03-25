Civilians to Soldiers — Leadership Lawton goes inside basic training

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (March 24, 2022) — Current and future leaders of the Lawton-Fort Sill community received an in-depth look at what it takes to turn civilians into Soldiers when the class visited the 434th Field Artillery Brigade.



Members of the group were able to experience everything from basic training graduation, simulated weapons firing, in-processing and, of course, Army chow.



“It’s interesting to see how the Soldiers come in as just a civilian with no experience in this world and they’re turned into Soldiers,” said Jonathan Meckes with Audio Tech of Lawton. “It’s important to maintain this relationship between Fort Sill and the Lawton community and for us within the community to understand what the Soldiers go through.”



Leadership Lawton-Fort Sill is made up of area businesses and community members, who prepare, involve and sustain leaders from diverse backgrounds who are committed and competent to address community challenges in the Lawton and Comanche County area. It also provides the opportunity for members to gain a better understanding of the relationship between the post and the community, said Col. Daniel D. Blackmon, 434th FA commander.



“We don’t want to be just a ‘fortress on the hill,’” Blackmon said. “This is a continued partnership that we have with the local community where we show them what it is we're doing. It’s a mutually symbiotic relationship and they can come up here and see where our Soldiers live work play.”



While getting the chance to experience first-week in-processing at the 95th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception) was both eye-opening and exciting, the highlight of the group’s adventure was a trip to the Fort Sill Engagement Skills Trainer (EST).



The group, many of whom had never served in the military, were able to test their skills with various Army weapons including the M-4 rifle, M-9 sidearm and the M-240 machinegun and take out “zombies” in situations similar to the training Soldiers experience.



For Kylee Montgomery, activities director for Lawton Public Schools, the experience of operating a simulated weapon was jaw dropping.



“That was so much fun, it should be illegal,” Montgomery joked after firing the simulated M-240. “It’s definitely more fun than shooting my Glock and it’s great the Soldiers actually have this available to them to get the training they need and save money.”



It wasn’t all fun and zombie destruction for the group, though. The members received a guided tour of the 95th AG facilities to understand what it takes to get newly arrived civilians into the Army in under a week. This included vaccinations, clothing issue and, of course, paperwork.



A day in the Army isn’t complete unless the experience includes a taste of good ol’ Army chow and a tour of the barracks.



For these staples of Army life, the group was treated to lunch at Green Hall Dining Facility before moving to the 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery “starship’ barracks, where the group saw first-hand how basic trainees live.



“I don't have any experience with the Army, so it was really nice to get to see the other side of things, especially because we do have so many students whose parents are assigned to Fort Sill,” said Montgomery. “This whole tour was eye-opening to see what those families go through and the resources available to them. It gives me a better understanding of our military members and families.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 17:03 Story ID: 417422 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civilians to Soldiers — Leadership Lawton goes inside basic training, by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.