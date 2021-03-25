Col. Daniel D. Blackmon, 434th Field Artillery Brigade commander, briefs members of Leadership Lawton when the group received a behind-the-scenes look at basic training March 25.
Civilians to Soldiers — Leadership Lawton goes inside basic training
