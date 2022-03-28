Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTU Diego Garcia COVID-19 Booster Shot [Image 4 of 4]

    NMRTU Diego Garcia COVID-19 Booster Shot

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220328-N-EJ241-1027

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 28, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jason Ricketts, assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Diego Garcia, assists civilian contractors who will receive COVID-19 vaccine boosters during a shot exercise at Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia. NMRTU is forward deployed to maintain the readiness, health, and wellbeing of active-duty forces and their families in Japan, Singapore, Korea, and Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 04:47
    Photo ID: 7113158
    VIRIN: 220328-N-EJ241-1027
    Resolution: 5747x4429
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Hometown: DENVER, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTU Diego Garcia COVID-19 Booster Shot [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMRTU Diego Garcia COVID-19 Booster Shot
    NMRTU Diego Garcia COVID-19 Booster Shot
    NMRTU Diego Garcia COVID-19 Booster Shot
    NMRTU Diego Garcia COVID-19 Booster Shot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSF Diego Garcia
    SHOTEX
    NMRTU
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT