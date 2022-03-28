NMRTU Diego Garcia COVID-19 Booster Shot

220328-N-EJ241-1024



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 28, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jason Ricketts, assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Diego Garcia, assists a civilian contractor who will receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster during a shot exercise at Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia. NMRTU is forward deployed to maintain the readiness, health, and wellbeing of active-duty forces and their families in Japan, Singapore, Korea, and Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO