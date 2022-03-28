Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTU Diego Garcia COVID-19 Booster Shot [Image 1 of 4]

    NMRTU Diego Garcia COVID-19 Booster Shot

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220328-N-EJ241-1014

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 28, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jan Patrick Morente, assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Diego Garcia, administers a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on a civilian contractor during a shot exercise at Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia. NMRTU is forward deployed to maintain the readiness, health, and wellbeing of active-duty forces and their families in Japan, Singapore, Korea, and Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 04:47
    Photo ID: 7113155
    VIRIN: 220328-N-EJ241-1014
    Resolution: 4559x3503
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTU Diego Garcia COVID-19 Booster Shot [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

