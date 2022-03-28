NMRTU Diego Garcia COVID-19 Booster Shot

220328-N-EJ241-1014



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 28, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jan Patrick Morente, assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Diego Garcia, administers a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on a civilian contractor during a shot exercise at Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia. NMRTU is forward deployed to maintain the readiness, health, and wellbeing of active-duty forces and their families in Japan, Singapore, Korea, and Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

Date Taken: 03.28.2022