U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers Arrive at Spangdahlem

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Garudas” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 taxis at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 28, 2022. The VAQ 134 traveled from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington to enhance NATO’s collective defense posture and further increase air integration capabilities with Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)

