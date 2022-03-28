A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Garudas” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134, taxis the runway at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 28, 2022. The VAQ 134 traveled from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, to Spangdahlem to provide additional NATO Air Policing support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 02:50
|Photo ID:
|7113121
|VIRIN:
|220328-F-VD855-1011
|Resolution:
|4749x3170
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers Arrive at Spangdahlem [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT