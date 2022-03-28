Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers Arrive at Spangdahlem

    U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers Arrive at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Garudas” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134, taxis the runway at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 28, 2022. The VAQ 134 traveled from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, to Spangdahlem to provide additional NATO Air Policing support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers Arrive at Spangdahlem [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

