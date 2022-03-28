U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers Arrive at Spangdahlem

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Garudas” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 lands at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 28, 2022. The EA-18 joins the forward deployed aircraft that are currently at Spangdahlem to include U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft from Hill Air Force Base, Utah and U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)

