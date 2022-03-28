Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers Arrive at Spangdahlem [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers Arrive at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Garudas” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 lands at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 28, 2022. The EA-18 joins the forward deployed aircraft that are currently at Spangdahlem to include U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft from Hill Air Force Base, Utah and U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers Arrive at Spangdahlem [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

