KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (March 28, 2022) – Members of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Air Reconnaissance Squadron EIGHT ONE (VQ-81) and Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron ONE (VQ-1) greet each other during Raijin 22-1, an annual unit exchange. Based out of Whidbey Island, Washington, the VQ-1 “World Watchers” are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts naval operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Glenn Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 01:41
|Photo ID:
|7113084
|VIRIN:
|220328-N-IS471-020
|Resolution:
|3689x2616
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, VQ-1 “World Watchers” host Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during Raijin 22-1 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
