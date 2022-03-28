Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VQ-1 “World Watchers” host Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during Raijin 22-1

    VQ-1 “World Watchers” host Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during Raijin 22-1

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter | KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (March 28, 2022) – Members of Japan Maritime Self-Defense...... read more read more

    JAPAN

    03.28.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Commander Task Force 72

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (March 28, 2022) – Members of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron ONE (VQ-1) hosted guests from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Air Reconnaissance Squadron EIGHT ONE (VQ-81) during Raijin 22-1, as part of an annual unit exchange, March 28-29.

    The two-day event consisted of an exchange of briefs, small group discussions, static displays, and familiarization embark flights.

    “VQ-1 and VQ-81 have a long history of cooperation and mission success and I am incredibly honored to participate in this valuable partnership based on shared vital interests and values,” said Cmdr. David Van Kampen, VQ-1 commanding officer.

    VQ-1 hosted the event in coordination with their JMSDF partners.

    “We are thankful for the opportunities that the Raijin exchange offers to work with our Japanese counterparts and refine our capabilities,” said Lt. Cmdr. David Wilson, officer in charge of VQ-1. “The face-to-face interaction is an invaluable part of that process.”

    VQ-1 and VQ-81 have a deep history of cooperation. Their first exchange was almost 30 years ago, in 1994. Bilateral exchanges improve tactical skills and the interoperability between the JMSDF and the U.S. Navy.

    VQ-1 is part of Commander, Task Force 72. Based out of Whidbey Island, Washington, the “World Watchers” are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts naval operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 01:41
    Story ID: 417361
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VQ-1 “World Watchers” host Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during Raijin 22-1, by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    VQ-1 “World Watchers” host Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during Raijin 22-1
    VQ-1 “World Watchers” host Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during Raijin 22-1
    VQ-1 “World Watchers” host Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during Raijin 22-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    JMSDF
    VQ-1
    VQ-81
    Patrol Squadron EIGHT ONE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT