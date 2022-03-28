VQ-1 “World Watchers” host Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during Raijin 22-1

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (March 28, 2022) – Capt. Hiroshi Miyaji, commanding officer of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Air Reconnaissance Squadron EIGHT ONE (VQ-81), poses for a photo with Cmdr. David Van Kampen, commanding officer of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron ONE (VQ-1) during Raijin 22-1, an annual unit exchange. Based out of Whidbey Island, Washington, the VQ-1 “World Watchers” are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts naval operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Glenn Slaughter)

