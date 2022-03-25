U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 62nd Maintenance Squadron palletize luggage for the redeployment phase of Exercise Rainier War 22A at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 25, 2022. Rainier War 22A exercised and evaluated the wing’s ability to employ the force and their ability to perform during wartime and/or contingency taskings in a high-intensity, wartime contested, degraded and operationally limited environment while supporting the contingency operations against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 19:01
|Photo ID:
|7112715
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-CP748-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 62nd Maintenance Squadron keeps jets moving [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
