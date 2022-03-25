62nd Maintenance Squadron keeps jets moving

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 62nd Maintenance Squadron palletize luggage for the redeployment phase of Exercise Rainier War 22A at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 25, 2022. Rainier War 22A exercised and evaluated the wing’s ability to employ the force and their ability to perform during wartime and/or contingency taskings in a high-intensity, wartime contested, degraded and operationally limited environment while supporting the contingency operations against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton)

