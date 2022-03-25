Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62nd Maintenance Squadron keeps jets moving [Image 8 of 8]

    62nd Maintenance Squadron keeps jets moving

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 62nd Maintenance Squadron replace a brake on a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Rainier War 22A at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 25, 2022. Rainier War 22A exercised and evaluated the wing’s ability to employ the force and their ability to perform during wartime and/or contingency taskings in a high-intensity, wartime contested, degraded and operationally limited environment while supporting the contingency operations against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 19:01
    Photo ID: 7112721
    VIRIN: 220325-F-CP748-1008
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 14.51 MB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    JBLM
    JBER
    62AW
    Team McChord
    62MXS
    Rainier War 22A

