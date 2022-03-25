U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brigham Cheshire, left, and Senior Airman Jake Morley, both crew chiefs assigned to the 62nd Maintenance Squadron, replace a brake on a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Rainier War 22A at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 25, 2022. The exercise is designed to demonstrate the wing’s ability to operate and survive while defeating challenges to the U.S. military advantage in all operating domains – air, land, sea and cyberspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 19:01
|Photo ID:
|7112716
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-CP748-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 62nd Maintenance Squadron keeps jets moving [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
