62nd Maintenance Squadron keeps jets moving

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brigham Cheshire, left, and Senior Airman Jake Morley, both crew chiefs assigned to the 62nd Maintenance Squadron, replace a brake on a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Rainier War 22A at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 25, 2022. The exercise is designed to demonstrate the wing’s ability to operate and survive while defeating challenges to the U.S. military advantage in all operating domains – air, land, sea and cyberspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton)

