Air Force and Army conduct airborne operations at JBER

Army paratroopers from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, descend over Malemute Drop Zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 24, 2022. Army and Air Force units regularly train together to strengthen and maintain joint mission readiness skills in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 18:58
|Photo ID:
|7112710
|VIRIN:
|220324-F-HY271-0223
|Resolution:
|7033x4688
|Size:
|7.14 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
