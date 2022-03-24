Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force and Army conduct airborne operations at JBER [Image 32 of 35]

    Air Force and Army conduct airborne operations at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An Army paratrooper from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, jumps from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III over Malemute Drop Zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 24, 2022. Army and Air Force units regularly train together to strengthen and maintain joint mission readiness skills in an arctic environment. Air crew from the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, provided air support for the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 18:58
    Photo ID: 7112709
    VIRIN: 220324-F-HY271-0206
    Resolution: 5541x3694
    Size: 10.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force and Army conduct airborne operations at JBER [Image 35 of 35], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Airborne Operations

    C-17A Globemaster III

    Paratrooper

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    LR
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    AFWN

