Air Force and Army conduct airborne operations at JBER

Army Spc. Anthony Gazzillo, a paratrooper assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, proceeds to the rally point after completing airborne training at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 24, 2022. Army and Air Force units regularly train together to strengthen and maintain joint mission readiness skills in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

