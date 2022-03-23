According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among adolescents aged 12 -17, the rate of hospitalization was 8 times higher among unvaccinated adolescents compared to vaccinated adolescents. Getting children ages 5 and older vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect them as well as stopping the spread of COVID-19 in their community. (U.S. Army graphic illustration by Graham Snodgrass)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 16:47
|Photo ID:
|7112525
|VIRIN:
|220323-A-KQ948-903
|Resolution:
|1200x630
|Size:
|201.82 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army public health experts answer parent’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army public health experts answer parent’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccine
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT