    Army public health experts answer parent’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 3]

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Graham Snodgrass 

    Army Public Health Center

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among adolescents aged 12 -17, the rate of hospitalization was 8 times higher among unvaccinated adolescents compared to vaccinated adolescents. Getting children ages 5 and older vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect them as well as stopping the spread of COVID-19 in their community. (U.S. Army graphic illustration by Graham Snodgrass)

    This work, Army public health experts answer parent’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    protection
    prevention
    vaccination
    COVID-19
    hospitalization

