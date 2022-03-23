Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army public health experts answer parent’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 3]

    Army public health experts answer parent’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Graham Snodgrass 

    Army Public Health Center

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 5 years and older, including those who have already had COVID-19 infection or who have tested positive without symptoms, should get vaccinated. Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine reduced the risk of Omicron infection by 31 percent among children aged 5–11 years and by 59 percent among persons aged 12–15 years. (U.S. Army Graphic Illustration by Graham Snodgrass)

    prevention
    vaccination
    children
    COVID-19
    Omicron variant

