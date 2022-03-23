Army public health experts answer parent’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 5 years and older, including those who have already had COVID-19 infection or who have tested positive without symptoms, should get vaccinated. Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine reduced the risk of Omicron infection by 31 percent among children aged 5–11 years and by 59 percent among persons aged 12–15 years. (U.S. Army Graphic Illustration by Graham Snodgrass)

