Army public health experts and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to emphasize vaccination as extremely effective in preventing severe COVID-19 infection that can lead to hospitalization among those who are eligible for vaccine. Getting children ages 5 and older vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect them and help stop the spread of COVID-19 in their community. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Graham Snodgrass)
|03.27.2022
|03.28.2022 16:47
|7112517
|220327-O-KQ948-158
|1200x630
|245.35 KB
|US
|1
|0
Army public health experts answer parent’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccine
