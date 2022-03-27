Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Graham Snodgrass 

    Army Public Health Center

    Army public health experts and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to emphasize vaccination as extremely effective in preventing severe COVID-19 infection that can lead to hospitalization among those who are eligible for vaccine. Getting children ages 5 and older vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect them and help stop the spread of COVID-19 in their community. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Graham Snodgrass)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 16:47
    This work, Army public health experts answer parent's questions about the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS

    protection
    vaccination
    children
    Army Public Health Center
    COVID-19

