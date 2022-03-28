Operation Deep Freeze: Airmen in Antarctica

U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Wimmer, (far left) 56th Operations Group flight surgeon, poses for group photo with his medical team at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, in 2021. The research station is the logistics hub of the U.S. Antarctic Program, established by the National Science Foundation in December 1955. The U.S. Air Force has provided intercontinental airlift support to the National Science Foundation research stations in Antarctica since the 1950’s.

