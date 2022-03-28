Operation Deep Freeze: Airmen in Antarctica

The McMurdo Station in Antarctica, in 2021. The research station is the logistics hub of the U.S. Antarctic Program, established by the National Science Foundation in December 1955. The U.S. Air Force has provided intercontinental airlift support to the National Science Foundation research stations in Antarctica since the 1950’s.

