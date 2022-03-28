Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Deep Freeze: Airmen in Antarctica [Image 2 of 4]

    Operation Deep Freeze: Airmen in Antarctica

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Three LC-130 aircraft sit on the flightline during Operation Deep Freeze at McMurdo Research Station (Williams Field), Antarctica, in 2021. The LC-130 is equipped with retractable skis and JATO rockets that allow the aircraft to take off and land on snow and ice as well as on conventional runways. The U.S. Air Force has provided intercontinental airlift support to the National Science Foundation research stations in Antarctica since the 1950’s.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 13:34
    Photo ID: 7112162
    VIRIN: 220328-F-LV886-0003
    Resolution: 2016x1134
    Size: 279.71 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Deep Freeze: Airmen in Antarctica [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Deep Freeze: Airmen in Antarctica
    Operation Deep Freeze: Airmen in Antarctica
    Operation Deep Freeze: Airmen in Antarctica
    Operation Deep Freeze: Airmen in Antarctica

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation Deep Freeze: Airmen in Antarctica

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Antarctica
    McMurdo Station
    National Science Foundation
    Operation Deep Freeze

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT