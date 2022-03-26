U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicolas Duenas, a crew chief with the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, de-ices a C-17 Globemaster III on the flightline during Exercise Rainer War 22A at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 25, 2022. Rainier War is a semi-annual, large readiness exercise led by the 62nd Airlift Wing. It is designed to train aircrews under realistic scenarios that support a full spectrum readiness operations against modern threats and replicate today’s contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Class Charles Casner)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 13:03
|Photo ID:
|7112104
|VIRIN:
|220326-F-CC084-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|18.9 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, De-iceing JBER [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT