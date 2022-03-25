U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brigham Cheshire, a crew chief assigned to the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, refuels a de-icing truck during Exercise Rainer War 22A at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 25, 2022. Rainier War is a semi-annual, large readiness exercise led by the 62nd Airlift Wing. It is designed to train aircrews under realistic scenarios that support a full spectrum readiness operations against modern threats and replicate today’s contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Class Charles Casner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 13:03 Photo ID: 7112095 VIRIN: 220326-F-CC084-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.04 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, De-iceing JBER [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.