    De-iceing JBER [Image 2 of 3]

    De-iceing JBER

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Charles Casner 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brigham Cheshire, a crew chief assigned to the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, refuels a de-icing truck during Exercise Rainer War 22A at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 25, 2022. Rainier War is a semi-annual, large readiness exercise led by the 62nd Airlift Wing. It is designed to train aircrews under realistic scenarios that support a full spectrum readiness operations against modern threats and replicate today’s contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Class Charles Casner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 13:03
    Photo ID: 7112095
    VIRIN: 220326-F-CC084-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, De-iceing JBER [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

