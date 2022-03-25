Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    De-iceing JBER

    De-iceing JBER

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Charles Casner 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Brigham Cheshire, at left, and Senior Airman Brandon Wood, both crew chiefs assigned to the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, refuel a de-icing truck at during Exercise Rainer War 22A Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 25, 2022,. Rainier War is a semi-annual, large readiness exercise led by the 62nd Airlift Wing. It is designed to train aircrews under realistic scenarios that support a full spectrum readiness operations against modern threats and replicate today’s contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Class Charles Casner)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, De-iceing JBER [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

