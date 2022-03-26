SCANG hosts Junior ROTC state championship competition

Students from Lakewood High School from Sumter, South Carolina phose for a photo during the annual Top Gun Drill Meet at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 26, 2022. High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets from twenty high schools from across the state competed in twelve drill and ceremony events sponsored by the South Carolina Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 03.26.2022
Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US