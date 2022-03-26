Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCANG hosts Junior ROTC state championship competition [Image 12 of 12]

    SCANG hosts Junior ROTC state championship competition

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Students from Lakewood High School from Sumter, South Carolina phose for a photo during the annual Top Gun Drill Meet at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 26, 2022. High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets from twenty high schools from across the state competed in twelve drill and ceremony events sponsored by the South Carolina Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 10:33
    VIRIN: 220326-F-VD276-770
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCANG hosts Junior ROTC state championship competition [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Carolina Air National Guard wraps up successful Top Gun drill meet

    Air National Guard
    cadets
    ROTC
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard

