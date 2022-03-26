The Spring Valley High School ‘Fancy Squad (armed)’ team from Columbia, South Carolina, competes during the annual Top Gun Drill Meet at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 26, 2022. High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets from 20 high schools across the state competed in twelve drill and ceremony events sponsored by the South Carolina Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 10:33 Photo ID: 7111717 VIRIN: 220326-Z-WT236-107 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 2.73 MB Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SCANG hosts Junior ROTC state championship competition [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.