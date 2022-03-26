Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCANG hosts Junior ROTC state championship competition [Image 10 of 12]

    SCANG hosts Junior ROTC state championship competition

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Beaufort High School ‘Squad Drill Fancy (armed)’ team from Beaufort, South Carolina, competes during the annual Top Gun Drill Meet at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 26, 2022. High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets from 20 high schools across the state competed in twelve drill and ceremony events sponsored by the South Carolina Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    South Carolina Air National Guard wraps up successful Top Gun drill meet

