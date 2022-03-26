220326-N-KW492-1295 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 26, 2022) The Dry Cargo and Ammunition Ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) sails alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during a replenishment-at-sea. Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 18:53 Photo ID: 7111084 VIRIN: 220326-N-KW492-1295 Resolution: 6601x4401 Size: 935 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius RAS With USNS Ceasar Chavez [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.