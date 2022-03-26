Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milius RAS With USNS Ceasar Chavez

    USS Milius RAS With USNS Ceasar Chavez

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220326-N-KW492-1182 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 26, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Jacob Hardesty, from Kenosha, Wisconsin, fires a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) to the Dry Cargo and Ammunition Ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) during a replenishment-at-sea. Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 18:53
    Photo ID: 7111082
    VIRIN: 220326-N-KW492-1182
    Resolution: 6370x4480
    Size: 801.26 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius RAS With USNS Ceasar Chavez [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    replenishment-at-sea
    USS Milius (DDG 69)
    USS Milius

