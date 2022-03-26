USS Milius RAS With USNS Ceasar Chavez

220326-N-KW492-1210 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 26, 2022) Sailors handle a phone and distance line on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Dry Cargo and Ammunition Ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14). Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

