U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. speaks with Paratroopers assigned to Task Force 82, at the G2A Arena in in Rzeszów, Poland, March 25. The 82nd Airborne Division serves as the nation’s Immediate Response Force, and is currently deployed to southeastern Poland as part of the ironclad commitment to our NATO Allies.

(U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 15:41 Photo ID: 7111032 VIRIN: 220325-A-UW671-042 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 1.08 MB Location: RZESZóW, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander-in-Chief meets with the 82nd Airborne Division [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.