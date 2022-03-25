Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander-in-Chief meets with the 82nd Airborne Division [Image 1 of 2]

    Commander-in-Chief meets with the 82nd Airborne Division

    RZESZóW, POLAND

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. poses for a photo with Paratroopers from Task Force 82 during his visit to the G2A Arena in at Rzeszów, Poland, March 25. The 82nd Airborne Division serves as the nation’s Immediate Response Force and is deployed to Poland to maintain an ironclad commitment to the NATO Alliance (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 15:41
    Photo ID: 7111027
    VIRIN: 220325-A-UW671-770
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: RZESZóW, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander-in-Chief meets with the 82nd Airborne Division [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander-in-Chief meets with the 82nd Airborne Division
    Commander-in-Chief meets with the 82nd Airborne Division

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022 AmericasContingencyCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT