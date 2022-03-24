Balikatan 22: Pick-up basketball

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Charles Schott, an intelligence officer with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division dribbles a basketball during a friendly pick-up basketball game with members of the Philippine Marine Corps at Naval Base Camilo Osias, Philippines during Balikatan 22, March 25, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalong for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Erin Scudder)

