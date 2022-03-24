Balikatan 22: Pick-up basketball

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nichles Milone, a mess chief with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and a Marine with the Philippine Marine Corps initiate a friendly pick-up basketball game at Naval Base Camilo Osias, Philippines during Balikatan 22, March 25, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalong for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

