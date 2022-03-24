Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 22: Pick-up basketball [Image 2 of 4]

    Balikatan 22: Pick-up basketball

    NAVAL BASE CAMILO OSIAS, PHILIPPINES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Erin Scudder 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Marines with the Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division participate in a friendly pick-up basketball game at Naval Base Camilo Osias, Philippines during Balikatan 22, March 25, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalong for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Erin Scudder)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 22: Pick-up basketball [Image 4 of 4], by 2LT Erin Scudder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

