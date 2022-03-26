Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway

Swedish Navy Lt. Cmdr. Johan Mattson tours a hangar containing U.S. Marine Corps aircraft during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bardufoss Air Station, Norway, March 26, 2022. Mattson is a member of the Vienna Document Observation Committee. Exercise Cold Response ’22 is a biennial exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bryan Nygaard)

