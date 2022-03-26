Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Zachary Duncavage explains the capabilities of Marine Corps aircraft to members of the Vienna Document Observation Committee during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bardufoss Air Station, Norway, March 26, 2022. Duncavage is a pilot assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269. Exercise Cold Response ’22 is a biennial exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bryan Nygaard)

Date Taken: 03.26.2022
Location: BARDUFOSS, NORWAY