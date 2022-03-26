Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway [Image 10 of 12]

    Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway

    BARDUFOSS, 19, NORWAY

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Bryan Nygaard     

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Zachary Duncavage explains the capabilities of Marine Corps aircraft to members of the Vienna Document Observation Committee during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bardufoss Air Station, Norway, March 26, 2022. Duncavage is a pilot assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269. Exercise Cold Response ’22 is a biennial exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bryan Nygaard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 07:31
    Photo ID: 7110754
    VIRIN: 220326-M-PH073-1162
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.6 MB
    Location: BARDUFOSS, 19, NO 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway [Image 12 of 12], by CWO2 Bryan Nygaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway
    Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway
    Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway
    Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway
    Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway
    Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway
    Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway
    Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway
    Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway
    Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway
    Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway
    Vienna Document Observation Committee visits Marines in Norway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    II MEF
    Cold Response
    MFEA
    CR22
    ColdResponse22
    2ndMAWCR22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT